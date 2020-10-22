Meridian football ready to get back to the gridiron after quarantine

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The last time the Meridian High School football team took the field was on Oct. 2 in a home matchup against Pearl.

The Wildcats defeated the Pirates 53-34 to claim their first win of the season. After that, the team was hit with the coronavirus, forcing them into a two week quarantine.

“I really felt like we were going to have a chance to build some momentum from that game,” head football coach John Douglass said. “My biggest concern is where are the players at mentally with us having to pick up where we left off and keep going.”

The Wildcats were forced to forfeit two division contests against Oak Grove and Brandon as a result of being quarantine.

Being in quarantine was not ideal for the team, but Douglass did say there was some benefit to the time off.

“Normally we get together on Sunday and break things down for a Friday game, but we had it all done last Wednesday. We were able to get the kids together Saturday morning and begin introducing that plan to them, so we had an extra day or two in there to start preparing for Petal," Douglass said. “Every team experiences bumps, bruises and injuries so two weeks off also allowed us time to heal up."

Meridian welcomes in a Petal team that Douglass says will be hard to limit on offense. The unit is led by first-year starting quarterback Allen Jackson. The Panthers also have a trio of dynamic, senior receivers in Jonathan Harris, Jeremiah Robinson and Micah Cherry.

“They have a quarterback who can really throw the football around and two or three skill guys. I would say that’s probably the strength of their team," Douglass said. “Their kids are going to be prepared, they’re smart but they also haven’t had two weeks off like we have. Hopefully we’ve overcome that and we’re ready to go tomorrow night.”

Having two weeks off was unexpected for the Wildcats, but Douglass believes even with the setback, his team can win Thursday if they focus from kickoff to when the clock hits zero in the fourth quarter.

“I think it’s going to be a hard fought game. I think both teams will be prepared, well coached and I think both staffs probably have a good plan in place. We just have to go out and execute."

