Advertisement

Mississippi secretary of state details voting options

Nearly 136,000 requests for absentee ballots have been made this year in Mississippi. And, there’s still time for more.
Nearly 136,000 requests for absentee ballots have been made this year in Mississippi. And, there’s still time for more.(WCAX)
By Caroline Wood
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Coronavirus cases are still on the rise in Mississippi, and election officials are taking steps to protect voters at the polls.

According to state officials, absentee ballot requests for 2020 are soaring past the number of ballots requested in 2016.

“In 2016, we had 110,000 so we have blown by that number,” said Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson.

According to Watson, nearly 136,000 requests for absentee ballots have been made this year. And, there’s still time for more.

Absentee ballots that are mailed must be postmarked by Nov. 3. Watson explains how the state is ensuring those ballots are counted if they’re received after Election Day.

“The way that works is obviously we have the statewide election management system so once someone requests a ballot, you are marked in the system as requesting an absentee ballot and then we will track that,” said Watson. “Once those come back in again you can see it match up, those who requested, those who sent it back in, to make sure you are accurately counted.”

However, with 12 days until our nation’s voters cast their ballots and with a required 14 day isolation period for COVID-19 positive patients, the question arises about how voters that contract coronavirus in the next 12 days do not lose their Constitutional right to vote.

Watson tells WDAM the Magnolia State received $4.7 million from the CARES Act for the November election and says $2.5 million was allocated to counties where election officials are taking steps to protect COVID-19 positive or exposed voters.

“They were purchasing tents and tables to set up outdoor open-air voting places so folks that were exposed or were feeling symptoms or were diagnosed with COVID-19 would still have a safe place to vote,” said Watson. “Additionally, you can also curbside vote. If you are diagnosed or you have been exposed, and you’re going to be, you want to make sure that you’re careful. Again you can curbside vote. Or, if the precinct does offer open-air experience you can do that as well.”

Absentee voting will continue in person at circuit clerk offices on Sat., Oct. 24, from 8 a.m. until noon and again on Sat., Oct. 31, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The final day to vote absentee in-person is Oct. 31.

Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rep. Michael Guest speaks to Lauderdale Co. Republican Women

Updated: 46 minutes ago
Republican Congressman Michael Guest (District 3) made a stop in Meridian Thursday.

Coronavirus

Alabama Lt. Gov Will Ainsworth tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By WSFA Staff
Ainsworth’s office said he tested positive “despite taking every effort to maintain and follow CDC safety protocols.”

Politics

Espy announces endorsement by President Obama

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 10:56 AM CDT
|
By WTOK Staff
Espy has also been endorsed by Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden.

State

Trump campaign sends cease and desist letter after mailers state he supports Initiative 65

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 4:13 PM CDT
|
By Josh Carter
President Trump’s re-election campaign has mailed a cease and desist letter to the Mississippians for Compassionate Care organization due to “misleading communications.”

Latest News

State

Mississippi absentee ballot requests ahead of 2016

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 12:00 PM CDT
|
By WTOK Staff
The current totals requested and sent have officially surpassed the final requested and sent totals from the 2016 General Election.

News

Exactly 3 weeks until election day

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 11:53 AM CDT
|
By Intisar Faulkner
Today marks exactly three weeks until voters line up at the polls. Mississippi doesn't offer early voting, however those eligible have started to take advantage of absentee voting.

News

Meridian councilman claims people are out to kill him

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 5:30 PM CDT
Ward 5 Councilman and mayoral candidate Weston Lindemann says his life is in jeopardy. He says people have been out to get him since he announced his intentions to file a lawsuit against mayor Percy Bland.

Politics

Sample ballots from east Mississippi counties

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 2:59 PM CDT
|
By WTOK Staff
Ballots in Mississippi include some local election commissioner and school board races.

Politics

Supreme Court agrees to expedite Reeves’ appeal

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 6:33 PM CDT
|
By WTOK Staff
The Mississippi Supreme Court Thursday agreed to expedite an appeal filed by Gov. Tate Reeves in a lawsuit against him filed by House Speaker Philip Gun and state Rep. Jason White.

News

Councilman plans investigation into MPD, lawsuit against Meridian mayor

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 4:18 PM CDT
Meridian City Councilman Weston Lindemann says he wants an investigation of the Meridian Police Department.