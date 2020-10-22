Memorial Services for Mr. Raymond Dennis Pace will be held Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel with Rev. Renaldo Hopkins officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry and Gardner Funeral Home for Mr. Pace, 62, of Meridian, who died Sunday, October 18, 2020 at his residence. His viewing will be Tuesday, October 27, 2020 from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel.

