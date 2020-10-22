Rain chances increase Friday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We look to see partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight with the chance of a stray shower. The good majority of us- if not all of us- will stay dry this evening. Temperatures will drop into the upper-60s by Friday morning, which is running about 20 degrees above-average for this time of year! Friday morning will be dry, but rain chances will increase heading into the afternoon.

Shower and storm chances will continue into Friday evening, with any storms weakening after sunset. Severe weather is not expected for our Friday, but a few storms could contain gusty winds. We’ll see temperatures drop closer to average on Saturday as scattered shower chances continue. We’ll dry things out a bit for Sunday, although a stray shower cannot be entirely ruled out.

Isolated showers will be possible Monday and Tuesday with both days seeing highs in the low-to-mid-80s. A low pressure system will develop across the southern United States heading into the middle part of the next work week. This will increase rain chances here during the Wednesday through Friday morning time frame. Models differ on the exact timing of this disturbance so I am leaving rain chances at 30% for now on Wednesday and Thursday, but this will likely change. It is also possible that this system brings our first severe weather threat of the fall season, but it is still too early to pinpoint exact details.

