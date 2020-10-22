Rep. Michael Guest speaks to Lauderdale Co. Republican Women

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Republican Congressman Michael Guest (District 3) made a stop in Meridian Thursday.

He joined the Lauderdale County Republican Women’s group at Weidmann’s for a special luncheon. The group heard from several members of the Republican Party, including representatives from Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith’s campaign.

They discussed the upcoming election and other actions being taken in government.

“Anytime I’m back in the district, one of the things we try to do is travel throughout the district. It was good to spend some time with the Lauderdale County Republican Women,” Guest said. “It is great because I get to learn about things that are happening within each of the local communities in the counties that I serve. When I’m here I’m really trying to get information so that when I go back to Washington I can be a more effective member of Congress,”

Mississippi Public Service Commissioner for the Southern District, Dane Maxwell, also spoke at Thursday’s event.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.