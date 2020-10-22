Advertisement

Shaq named special reserve sheriff’s deputy in La. parish

Shaq is now a special reserve deputy in Louisiana
By Pat Peterson
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (WAFB, WTOK) - Shaquille O’Neal is now a special member of law enforcement in Louisiana.

The NBA and LSU legend was named a special reserve deputy in St. Martin Parish on Oct. 21. St. Martin Parish is just east of Lafayette and includes the city of Breaux Bridge.

“Thank you for your kindness, support, and encouragement you provided to the Deputies, it was very much appreciated,” a post on Facebook read.

Shaq poses with his new colleagues
Shaq poses with his new colleagues

O’Neal has reserve commissions in other jurisdictions, including a previous commission with the Lafayette Marshal’s Office and as a deputy in Broward County, Florida.

