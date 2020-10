CANTON, Miss. (WLBT)) -Authorities arrested a suspect in the deadly shooting at a McDonald’s location in Canton.

One person was killed and three others are in critical condition after the shooting.

The suspect’s name has not been released at this time.

This is a developing story.

