A tropical depression likely to develop near Cuba

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - An area of low pressure is located near Cuba this evening and is forecast to drift northward and into the Gulf of Mexico over the coming days. It has a 70% chance of development into a tropical depression over the next 2 to 5 days. Once it develops a closed circulation, we’ll have a better idea on where this system will go. Be sure to keep up to date with the latest forecast!

Hurricane Epsilon is now north of Bermuda and is expected to curve back out to sea this weekend and move farther and farther away from the United States.

