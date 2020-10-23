Advertisement

A tropical depression likely to develop near Cuba

Tropical Outlook
Tropical Outlook(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - An area of low pressure is located near Cuba this evening and is forecast to drift northward and into the Gulf of Mexico over the coming days. It has a 70% chance of development into a tropical depression over the next 2 to 5 days. Once it develops a closed circulation, we’ll have a better idea on where this system will go. Be sure to keep up to date with the latest forecast!

Hurricane Epsilon is now north of Bermuda and is expected to curve back out to sea this weekend and move farther and farther away from the United States.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Rain and storms likely tonight

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Andrew Samet
The good news is, severe weather is not expected. The bad news is, locally heavy rainfall will be possible in some of the thunderstorms.

Weather

Weather - October 22, 2020

Updated: 23 hours ago
Weather - October 22, 2020

Hurricane

Hurricane Epsilon churns in the Atlantic

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 5:47 PM CDT
|
By Andrew Samet
The storm is forecast to still kick up higher waves and stronger rip currents along the east coast of the United States and Canada.

Weather

Rain chances increase Friday

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 4:17 PM CDT
|
By Andrew Samet
Friday morning will be dry, but rain chances will increase heading into the afternoon.

Latest News

Weather

Today's Weather - Andrew Samet - October 22nd. 2020

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 7:36 AM CDT
Small Chance of Rain

Weather

Weather - October 21, 2020

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 7:16 PM CDT
Weather - October 21, 2020

Hurricane

Watching a new tropical wave in the Caribbean

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 5:46 PM CDT
A new tropical wave has developed in the Caribbean Sea and has a 20% chance of development into a tropical cyclone over the next five days.

Weather

Isolated showers possible Thursday

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 4:10 PM CDT
|
By Andrew Samet
Partly cloudy skies are expected on our Thursday, and a few showers will attempt to develop during the afternoon hours. Most of us are going to stay dry on Thursday, but keep the rain gear handy just in case.

Weather

Today's Weather - Andrew Samet - October 21st, 2020

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 7:40 AM CDT
One More Day of Dry Weather

Weather

Rain chances return Thursday

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 4:41 AM CDT
|
By Andrew Samet
We’ll see partly cloudy skies on our Wednesday with highs in the mid-to-upper-80s, which is running around 10 degrees above average for this time of year.