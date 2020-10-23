City of Meridian Arrest Report October 23, 2020
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
ARREST REPORT
JASON LEDDON, 1983
903 A ST MERIDIAN, MS
PETIT LARCENY
DAVION M HARDY, 1983
3820 SMITH ST MERIDIAN, MS
SHOPLIFTING; DOMESTIC VIOLENCE X 2
NIKKI A ROGERS, 1989
3830 CHUNKY DUFFEE RD CHUNKY, MS
DUI
FELONY ARREST REPORT
There were no felony arrest to report
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 22, 2020, at 6:00 AM to October 23, 2020, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 8 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.