City of Meridian Arrest Report October 23, 2020

(WTOK)
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

ARREST REPORT

JASON LEDDON, 1983

903 A ST MERIDIAN, MS

PETIT LARCENY

DAVION M HARDY, 1983

3820 SMITH ST MERIDIAN, MS

SHOPLIFTING; DOMESTIC VIOLENCE X 2

NIKKI A ROGERS, 1989

3830 CHUNKY DUFFEE RD CHUNKY, MS

DUI

FELONY ARREST REPORT

There were no felony arrest to report

Meridian Police Department Media Release

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 22, 2020, at 6:00 AM to October 23, 2020, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were not any commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were not any stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

There were not any auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

There were not any residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 8 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

