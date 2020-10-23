Coach Hampton remembered during halftime of Meridian football game

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian High School honored the late Coach Calvin “Hamp” Hampton during a special ceremony held at halftime of Thursday’s football game.

Meridian Public School District Superintendent Dr. Amy Carter, Merdian Public School District athletic director Dr. Cheyenne Trussell and Southeast Lauderdale defensive coordinator James Miller all took to the 50-yard line to remember Coach Hampton, who spent three years as head coach of the Wildcats.

Coach Miller accepted a plaque on behalf of the Hampton family that commemorated Hampton, who was a 1998 graduate of Meridian High School and played on the offensive line of the Wildcat football team.

Following the plaque presentation, a moment of silence was held to honor and remember Hampton.

Photo of the plaque Meridian High School presented during halftime of last night's football game commemorating Coach Hampton. (Courtesy: @CTeducator) pic.twitter.com/HlZ8KDW3X4 — Ellie French (@elliefrenchTV) October 23, 2020

