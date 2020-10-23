Coach Hampton update

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - New information tonight on the deadly accident investigation involving southeast Lauderdale head football coach-- Calvin Hampton. Newscenter 11 has learned the driver of the 18-wheeler that hit coach Hampton’s car appeared to have problems stopping and urgently blew the horn to warn other drivers right before the crash happened.

A bystander captured the crash Wednesday at Highway 19 and Long Creek road then ran to the crash site to check on coach Hampton. The bystander did not want to talk to on camera and wouldn’t give us permission to broadcast the video, but she did let us watch the footage.

We don’t know if the light was red, but the video shows the 18-wheeler not stopping at the intersection. We could clearly hear the driver blowing the horn- realizing it was too late to stop. We could also hear people screaming when the two vehicles collided.

The bystander ran to the scene and checked coach Hampton for a pulse. Sadly, coach Hampton was pronounced dead at the scene. The bystander prayed for Hampton and hopes his family takes some comfort in that.

The Mississippi highway patrol would not comment on the case. A spokesperson says they can’t because it’s an ongoing investigation.

This has been a difficult story for all here at WTOK to cover. Our thoughts and prayers are with coach Hampton’s family.

