Advertisement

Coach Hampton update

A bystander captured the crash Wednesday at highway 19 and long creek road then ran to the crash site to check on coach Hampton.
A bystander captured the crash Wednesday at highway 19 and long creek road then ran to the crash site to check on coach Hampton.(WTOK)
By Janae' Hancock
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - New information tonight on the deadly accident investigation involving southeast Lauderdale head football coach-- Calvin Hampton. Newscenter 11 has learned the driver of the 18-wheeler that hit coach Hampton’s car appeared to have problems stopping and urgently blew the horn to warn other drivers right before the crash happened.

A bystander captured the crash Wednesday at Highway 19 and Long Creek road then ran to the crash site to check on coach Hampton. The bystander did not want to talk to on camera and wouldn’t give us permission to broadcast the video, but she did let us watch the footage.

We don’t know if the light was red, but the video shows the 18-wheeler not stopping at the intersection. We could clearly hear the driver blowing the horn- realizing it was too late to stop. We could also hear people screaming when the two vehicles collided.

The bystander ran to the scene and checked coach Hampton for a pulse. Sadly, coach Hampton was pronounced dead at the scene. The bystander prayed for Hampton and hopes his family takes some comfort in that.

The Mississippi highway patrol would not comment on the case. A spokesperson says they can’t because it’s an ongoing investigation.

This has been a difficult story for all here at WTOK to cover. Our thoughts and prayers are with coach Hampton’s family.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

COVID-19 care package giveaway set for Saturday

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Nicholas Brooks
“Cook Unity in the Community” will be distributing care packages to citizens 60 and older in Sumter County.

State

Mississippi inmate dies in prison hospital

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Anthony Bell, 64, was pronounced dead Thursday at the Mississippi State Penitentiary.

News

In-person absentee voting set for Saturday in Sumter County

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Nicholas Brooks
Sumter County Courthouse will be open Saturday morning for in-person absentee voting.

Weather

Rain and storms likely tonight

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Andrew Samet
The good news is, severe weather is not expected. The bad news is, locally heavy rainfall will be possible in some of the thunderstorms.

Latest News

Sports

NCAA punishes Jackson State over recruiting violations

Updated: 2 hours ago
The NCAA says 34 student-athletes practiced and competed before being certified as eligible by the NCAA Eligibility Center.

State

Federal charges dropped against mother accused of kidnapping two boys in Pascagoula

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Knowles
Paperwork filed in federal court this week said all of the federal charges against Sarah Caswell of Mobile, Ala., have been dropped.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus in Alabama

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSFA Staff
There were 973 new confirmed cases added Friday in Alabama.

Sports

Coach Hampton remembered during halftime of Meridian football game

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ellie French
Southeast Lauderdale defensive coordinator James Miller accepted a plaque honoring Hampton on behalf of the Hampton family.

Entertainment

Mississippi’s Charley Pride to be honored by CMA

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Pride will receive the 2020 Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award during ‘The 54th Annual CMA Awards’ show Nov. 11 on ABC.

Local

New Meridian police chief sworn in

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Janae' Hancock
Chris Read was sworn in Friday morning after being approved by the city council 4-1 this week.