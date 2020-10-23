Advertisement

Coronavirus in Alabama

There were 973 new confirmed cases added Friday in Alabama.(WTOK)
By WSFA Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As of Friday, Oct. 23, the Alabama Department of Public Health reports there have been 180,916 confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the disease was first discovered here in mid-March. (155,915 confirmed and 25,001 probable).

There were 973 new confirmed cases added Friday.

ADPH says it processed a backlog of 2,565 positive antigen results from a facility in Mobile Thursday that will be classified as “probable” COVID-19 cases reported on Oct. 22 even though the tests were performed during June through Oct. 18. ADPH said all labs are required by law to report all results (including positive and negative results) for SARS-CoV-2 to ADPH.

Alabama’s confirmed and probable death toll stands at 2,859. (2,674 confirmed and 185 probable).

Here is a snapshot of coronavirus numbers from a 4-county region of west Alabama:

CountyCasesDeaths# Tested
Choctaw390121733
Sumter472212877
Marengo1002226856
Pickens836185834

The state reports 19,448 people have been hospitalized since March 13. The state’s hospitals report 864 inpatients being treated for coronavirus as of Thursday.

There have been 74,439 presumed recoveries. ADPH says this number is updated weekly.

Click here to view the Alabama COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Some hospitals in crisis as US nears high for COVID-19 cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The United States is approaching a record for the number of new daily coronavirus cases in the latest ominous sign about the disease’s grip on the nation, as states from Connecticut to Idaho reel under the surge.

National

States eye new restriction as COVID cases climb

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
New COVID-19 cases hitting a three-month high as hospitalizations soar and an updated model from the University of Washington projects more than 160,000 Americans will likely die from the virus in the next three months.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 113,876 cases, 3,238 deaths reported by health dept.

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WLBT Digital
The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 795 new cases and 7 new deaths Friday.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 has dominated most of the 2020 and that trend isn't expected to end before 2021

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
COVID-19 has dominated most of the 2020 and that trend isn't expected to end before 2021.

Latest News

National Politics

Final debate wrap

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
President Trump and Joe Biden square off in second and final debate of the 2020 election.

Coronavirus

FDA approves first COVID-19 drug: the antiviral remdesivir

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 4:41 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
U.S. regulators have approved the first drug to treat COVID-19. Remdesivir is an antiviral medicine given through an IV for patients needing hospitalization.

Coronavirus

US regulators seek advice on thorny issues as vaccines near

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 3:26 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The Food and Drug Administration may have to decide by year’s end whether to allow use of the first vaccines against the virus.

Coronavirus

COVID surge continues as the world waits for a vaccine

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 3:24 PM CDT
|
Doctors say this fall and winter will likely see the virus' worst surge yet in the U.S. The U.S. recorded its highest daily death toll in more than a month yesterday.

Coronavirus

Europeans face more curfews, restrictions, as virus surges

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 3:07 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
From Italy to the United Kingdom, nations are trying to get a handle on a surging pandemic.

News

COVID-19 in Mississippi

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 1:40 PM CDT
The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 958 new cases and 8 new deaths Thursday.