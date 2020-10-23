Coronavirus in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As of Friday, Oct. 23, the Alabama Department of Public Health reports there have been 180,916 confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the disease was first discovered here in mid-March. (155,915 confirmed and 25,001 probable).

There were 973 new confirmed cases added Friday.

ADPH says it processed a backlog of 2,565 positive antigen results from a facility in Mobile Thursday that will be classified as “probable” COVID-19 cases reported on Oct. 22 even though the tests were performed during June through Oct. 18. ADPH said all labs are required by law to report all results (including positive and negative results) for SARS-CoV-2 to ADPH.

Alabama’s confirmed and probable death toll stands at 2,859. (2,674 confirmed and 185 probable).

Here is a snapshot of coronavirus numbers from a 4-county region of west Alabama:

County Cases Deaths # Tested Choctaw 390 12 1733 Sumter 472 21 2877 Marengo 1002 22 6856 Pickens 836 18 5834

The state reports 19,448 people have been hospitalized since March 13. The state’s hospitals report 864 inpatients being treated for coronavirus as of Thursday.

There have been 74,439 presumed recoveries. ADPH says this number is updated weekly.

Click here to view the Alabama COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard.

