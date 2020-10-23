Advertisement

COVID-19 care package giveaway set for Saturday

“Cook Unity in the Community” will be distributing one thousand Care packages to citizens who are 60 years of age or older in Sumter County.
"Cook Unity in the Community" will be distributing one thousand Care packages to citizens who are 60 years of age or older in Sumter County.
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SUMTER COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - A giveaway of necessary supplies to elderly residents to help them get through the pandemic is planned for Saturday at Sumter Central High School.

“Cook Unity in the Community” will be distributing 1,000 care packages to citizens who are 60 years of age or older in Sumter County. The packages will include household necessities, face masks, and hand sanitizer.

Sumter County Commissioner Marcus Campbell said that it is vital that residents take advantage of this opportunity.

“You have to stay safe and take care of yourself. I am asking everyone to take advantage of this. It is going to be vital that everyone who receives that care package follows the instructions on the inside. We want them to continue to wear that face covering,” said Campbell.

The event is scheduled for 12 noon to 4 p.m., or while supplies last. Social distancing will be enforced at the giveaway.

