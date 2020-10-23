Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 113,876 cases, 3,238 deaths reported by health dept.

The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 795 new cases and 7 new deaths Friday.
The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 795 new cases and 7 new deaths Friday.(MGN Image)
By WLBT Digital
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK/WLBT) - The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 113,876. The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 795 new cases and 7 new deaths Friday, with 130 outbreaks at long-term care facilities.

So far, 3,238 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 941,532 as of October 10. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 97,675 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

Here’s a snapshot of the numbers in east central Mississippi counties:

CountyCasesDeathsLTC Facility CasesLTC Facility Deaths
Clarke743519327
Kemper32215419
Lauderdale243713426174
Neshoba184211113039
Newton85627399
Wayne1008215910

MSDH has a hotline open 24 hours, 7 days a week for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

