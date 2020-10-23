COVID-19 in Mississippi: 113,876 cases, 3,238 deaths reported by health dept.

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK/WLBT) - The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 113,876. The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 795 new cases and 7 new deaths Friday, with 130 outbreaks at long-term care facilities.

So far, 3,238 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 941,532 as of October 10. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 97,675 people have recovered from the virus.

Here’s a snapshot of the numbers in east central Mississippi counties:

County Cases Deaths LTC Facility Cases LTC Facility Deaths Clarke 743 51 93 27 Kemper 322 15 41 9 Lauderdale 2437 134 261 74 Neshoba 1842 111 130 39 Newton 856 27 39 9 Wayne 1008 21 59 10

MSDH has a hotline open 24 hours, 7 days a week for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

