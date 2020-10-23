Federal charges dropped against mother accused of kidnapping two boys in Pascagoula

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The woman accused of kidnapping her two sons from foster parents last week will not face federal kidnapping charges.

Paperwork filed in federal court this week said all of the federal charges against Sarah Caswell of Mobile, Ala., have been dropped. However, Caswell is still facing charges in Pascagoula.

She is currently being held in Jackson County Adult Detention Center awaiting an initial appearance on a felony charge of removing a child from the state by a noncustodial parent.

Police say Caswell took her two sons, 6-year-old Kaiden Wall and 2-year-old, Kolden Wall, during a supervised visit with the boys' foster family at Beach Park in Pascagoula.

The mother reportedly lost custody of the boys earlier this year.

Caswell and the children were located safely three days later in Lincoln County, Miss. According to police, Caswell first took the boys across the state line to Alabama over the weekend before returning to Mississippi.

Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.