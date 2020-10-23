Advertisement

In-person absentee voting set for Saturday in Sumter County

Sumter County Courthouse will be open Saturday for in-person absentee voting. The hours are 8 a.m. until 12 noon.
Sumter County Courthouse will be open Saturday for in-person absentee voting. The hours are 8 a.m. until 12 noon.(WBKO)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 5:16 PM CDT
SUMTER COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - Sumter County Courthouse will be open Saturday for in-person absentee voting. The hours are 8 a.m. until 12 noon.

Sumter County Commissioner Marcus Campbell said this is residents' opportunity to vote early. Campbell also said the county saw a steady stream of absentee and early voters at the courthouse last Saturday. The event will have food, live music, hand sanitizer stations, and social distancing will be in place. Campbell adds that his goal is to get as many people counted in Sumter County.

“Around the state, people are taking advantage of this. I am encouraging all Sumter County citizens to please do their part. Please come out and get counted. Get your vote in because you have until October 29th to vote. Tomorrow is going to be a great day in Sumter County for you to take advantage of this,” said Sumter County Commissioner Marcus Campbell.

Campbell encourages Sumter County residents to make your voice heard as the deadline for absentee voting is quickly approaching.

