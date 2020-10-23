Graveside services for Jeannette W. Watson will be Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Hamrick Cemetery in Collinsville, MS. Brother Chuck Overby will be officiating. Mrs. Watson, 86, died Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at her home. Barham Funeral Home – Forest Lawn Chapel is handling her arrangements.

Jeannette loved her grandchildren and her pets. She was very independent and used to cut grass for a living and worked hard all her life.

She is survived by her daughter Lorene Dominguez (Luis); three grandchildren Ashley Knight, Emily Knight and Carmen Dominguez; seven great grandchildren; a brother James White and a brother-in-law Bill Welch.

She was preceded in death by her parents Fred and Lorene White; her husband Joe Watson as well as six brothers and sisters.

