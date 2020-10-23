LCSD to install cameras around Lauderdale County

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department is working to place camera technology at public locations in the county.

Sheriff Billy Sollie said burglaries sometimes occur because a lot of the homes are far apart from each other. The LCSD is currently working to get surveillance cameras that can help track down suspects in situations like these.

Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said the department hopes to install cameras that specialize in vehicle and tag recognition.

“We won’t be publicizing where these cameras are; they’re in public areas, not going to be anywhere that someone would have an expectation of privacy,” said Calhoun. “It will help us to monitor vehicles and when we have suspect vehicles, those kinds of things.”

Calhoun said the county hopes to start off with 6 cameras.

“In so many different areas of our department we’re utilizing technology. And this is just another step in the progression in the use of technology, to identify, in this case, vehicles or even individuals,” said Calhoun.

The department could also have access to existing cameras installed by local neighborhood groups.

There is not a timeline set as of yet for when the cameras could be installed.

