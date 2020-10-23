Local coaches remember Calvin Hampton

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Being a high school football coach can take you a lot of places. Luckily for Calvin Hampton, it kept him close to his hometown of Meridian.

Hampton spent time coaching at West Lauderdale High School before eventually making his way back to his alma mater, Meridian High School. At first he coached the offensive line, which was the same position he played during his time at Meridian. Then in 2016, he took over as head coach of the Wildcats.

Meridian defensive line coach Demetrius Hill recalled the times in practice his linemen would go up against Coach Hampton’s lineman.

“We always battle every day at practice. We were pushing each other to be the best we could be and pushing our players to be the best,” Hill said. “We would always say ‘who’s going to win today?' and we’d take it to the shoots. If one of us won, we’d pat the other on the back and say ‘gotta be better tomorrow.’”

Hill said he first met Hampton when he was a ninth grader suiting up for Meridian High School’s football team. Like any young player, it took Hampton some time to adjust to playing at a high school level. Hill said once he became more adjusted, he could see Hampton was a “born leader”.

“He developed and did very well at his position," Hill said. “You could see how much he loved the game and loved Wildcat football.”

While he loved the game of football and helping make players better each time they stepped on the field, Hill said Hampton also made it a priority to make sure his players were excelling off the field.

“If he’s not at practice, he’s thinking about what he can do to make his players better...what can he do for that person besides football," Hill said. “He truly loved his kids. He would go to the end of the Earth for them.”

Former Meridian running back Cordera Eason was hired by Hampton when he became head coach of Meridian in 2016. Eason said it meant “everything” when he got the phone call from Hampton since he had always wanted to coach at his alma mater.

“He called me and said ‘I need a running back coach’ and I said ‘You got one coach,'” Eason said. “It was a special moment. The three years I spent coaching under him was amazing and really helped propel my coaching career.”

Cordera said Hampton had known him and his younger brother since they were kids. They both grew up together with Hampton’s son C.J. and always referred to Hampton as “Pops”.

“He was always that voice of reasoning. If you needed anything, he always had a way to make a situation right,” Eason said. “He wasn’t perfect by any means - just like anybody else, but he was great at what he did. I think he took more pride in being a mentor than being a coach.”

A photo taken of Cordera and Hampton during Cordera’s first game on the Meridian coaching staff is something that he has always cherished but now appreciates even more.

“I remember him and I were discussing something about my running back and I had no idea Jason Dyess was over there snapping photos," Cordera said. "He snapped to me, one of the best photos I’ve ever been part of and a photo that will forever live at my house and in my memories. I’ll never forget that conversation we had.”

Cordera said while Hampton’s motto was always “beast mode” another saying he had was “no excuses” and that motto is something that has now taken a new meaning in his life.

“I just live with that ‘no excuses’ mentality because of him,” Cordera said. “Coach was that blue-collar worker that would bust his butt from sun up to sun down. If I take that “no excuses” mentality into my own life and my coaching career, I think I’ll be good.”

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.