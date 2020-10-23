Local leaders, residents gather for community forum in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Leadership Council hosted a forum on Thursday, allowing residents and community leaders to come together and talk about the issues that are impacting the community.

People including education leaders and law enforcement officers addressed the crowd.

Improving diversity in the area is one of the topics that was discussed.

“In order for Meridian to be successful in business, to be successful in education, it demands that we appreciate the diversity,” said Rev. Eugene Boger.

Newly appointed Meridian Police Chief Chris Read also spoke about his efforts to bring stability to MPD.

“I’m trying to instill with these officers that you are accountable for your actions and you’re going to be held accountable for those actions,” said Read. “In law enforcement, we’re held to a higher standard whether we like that or not.”

Other discussions centered around COVID, community safety and unity.

Cochairwoman of the Meridian Leadership Council Shelia Austin said Thursday’s forum is the first one that the organization has hosted.

“If we’re going to create a healthy and safe community, it’s important that we come together to have a conversation about what’s going on in our community,” said Austin.

Meridian Mayor Percy Bland shares why he believes public dialogue is important.

“So that they can ask some very tough questions and they can get those questions answered,” said Bland. “And so we as leaders can listen to a lot of those questions because that’s what a lot of the needs - the interests are in the community.”

Austin said the MLC council plans to host another forum like Thursday’s in the future. About 75 people attended the event.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.