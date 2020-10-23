Advertisement

Local leaders, residents gather for community forum in Meridian

Residents listen as panelists speak at Meridian City Hall.
Residents listen as panelists speak at Meridian City Hall.(WTOK)
By Brianna Bynum
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Leadership Council hosted a forum on Thursday, allowing residents and community leaders to come together and talk about the issues that are impacting the community.

People including education leaders and law enforcement officers addressed the crowd.

Improving diversity in the area is one of the topics that was discussed.

“In order for Meridian to be successful in business, to be successful in education, it demands that we appreciate the diversity,” said Rev. Eugene Boger.

Newly appointed Meridian Police Chief Chris Read also spoke about his efforts to bring stability to MPD.

“I’m trying to instill with these officers that you are accountable for your actions and you’re going to be held accountable for those actions,” said Read. “In law enforcement, we’re held to a higher standard whether we like that or not.”

Other discussions centered around COVID, community safety and unity.

Cochairwoman of the Meridian Leadership Council Shelia Austin said Thursday’s forum is the first one that the organization has hosted.

“If we’re going to create a healthy and safe community, it’s important that we come together to have a conversation about what’s going on in our community,” said Austin.

Meridian Mayor Percy Bland shares why he believes public dialogue is important.

“So that they can ask some very tough questions and they can get those questions answered,” said Bland. “And so we as leaders can listen to a lot of those questions because that’s what a lot of the needs - the interests are in the community.”

Austin said the MLC council plans to host another forum like Thursday’s in the future. About 75 people attended the event.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

County Road 11

County Road 11: The lost art of stained glass

Updated: 2 hours ago
County Road 11: The lost art of stained glass

News

Rep. Michael Guest speaks to Lauderdale Co. Republican Women

Updated: 2 hours ago
Rep. Michael Guest speaks to Lauderdale Co. Republican Women

Sports

Local coaches remember Coach Hampton

Updated: 2 hours ago
Local coaches remember Coach Hampton

News

Citizens National Bank welcomes MHP captain

Updated: 2 hours ago
Citizens National Bank welcomes captain

Latest News

News

Counselors help students cope with loss of Coach Hampton

Updated: 2 hours ago
Counselors help students cope with loss of Coach Hampton

News

Joyce's Etc. has new and improved location

Updated: 2 hours ago
Joyce's Etc. has new and improved location

Hurricane

Hurricane Epsilon churns in the Atlantic

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Andrew Samet
The storm is forecast to still kick up higher waves and stronger rip currents along the east coast of the United States and Canada.

Local

Joyce’s Etc. has new and improved location

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Janae' Hancock
A grand re-opening and ribbon cutting ceremony was held for Joyce’s Etc. Thursday.

Weather

Rain chances increase Friday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Andrew Samet
Friday morning will be dry, but rain chances will increase heading into the afternoon.

Local

Counselors help students cope with loss of Coach Hampton

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Counselors were at Southeast High School today to help students cope with the loss of Football Coach Calvin Hampton.