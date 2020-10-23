Local teacher rides bike along the entire 444-mile Natchez Trace Parkway

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A teacher from West Lauderdale High School rode his bike along the entire Natchez Trace Parkway.

History teacher Ed Abdella started the 444-mile bike race earlier this month. He’s trained for the race for about 2-years and Abdella dedicated the race to a student and a good friend who have cancer.

“It was a great endurance race and it was a qualifier for the ‘Race Across America,’ which is a 3,071 mile race that you have to complete as a soloist in 12 days," Abdella said. "It goes from Oceanside, California to Annapolis, Maryland.”

Abdella says he couldn’t have done the race without the backing of his son and the community.

“He’s been with me the whole time, just backing me up and supporting me so I couldn’t do it without him and the community of Meridian," Abdella said. "They’ve been really good and forthcoming. If I ever needed anything they were there.”

Abdella had 44 hours to complete the race, but he finished it in 32 hours and 16 minutes.

