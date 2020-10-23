Advertisement

Missing child alert issued after baby taken from Monroe, LA hospital

Missing child alert issued for baby taken from Monroe, LA hospital
Missing child alert issued for baby taken from Monroe, LA hospital(KNOE)
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) -Police say a missing child alert has been issued after a newborn baby was taken from a Monroe hospital.

According to Louisiana State Police, the baby was taken from St. Francis Medical Center just after 11:20 p.m. on Oct. 22, 2020. Subsequently, LSP issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory on behalf of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Police say Travis Hargrove, Jr. was born on Oct. 22 at 7:04 a.m., with a medical condition that will require treatment. He is a dark skin male baby with no hair, 19 ¾ inches long, and weighs eight pounds and eight ounces. According to police, the possible father, 35-year-old Travis Hargrove, left the hospital with the baby hidden in a black backpack. He was last seen walking south on Jackson Street, away from the hospital.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200 or Sgt. Michelle King with the Louisiana State Police at HQ Communications 225-925-6636.

Copyright 2020 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local teacher rides bike along the entire 444-mile Natchez Trace Parkway

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Andrew Samet
History teacher Ed Abdella started the 444-mile bike race earlier this month. Abdella dedicated the race to a student and a good friend who have cancer.

Sports

Local coaches remember Calvin Hampton

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Ellie French
Coaches Demetrius Hill and Cordera Eason remember their time spent coaching with Hampton at Meridian High School

News

Local leaders, residents gather for community forum in Meridian

Updated: 10 hours ago
Local leaders, residents gather for community forum in Meridian

County Road 11

County Road 11: The lost art of stained glass

Updated: 14 hours ago
County Road 11: The lost art of stained glass

Latest News

News

Rep. Michael Guest speaks to Lauderdale Co. Republican Women

Updated: 14 hours ago
Rep. Michael Guest speaks to Lauderdale Co. Republican Women

Sports

Local coaches remember Coach Hampton

Updated: 14 hours ago
Local coaches remember Coach Hampton

News

Citizens National Bank welcomes MHP captain

Updated: 14 hours ago
Citizens National Bank welcomes captain

News

Counselors help students cope with loss of Coach Hampton

Updated: 14 hours ago
Counselors help students cope with loss of Coach Hampton

News

Joyce's Etc. has new and improved location

Updated: 14 hours ago
Joyce's Etc. has new and improved location

Hurricane

Hurricane Epsilon churns in the Atlantic

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Andrew Samet
The storm is forecast to still kick up higher waves and stronger rip currents along the east coast of the United States and Canada.