Mississippi inmate dies in prison hospital

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - An inmate at the Mississippi State Penitentiary has died in the prison hospital.

Anthony Bell, 64, was pronounced dead Thursday afternoon.

Bell had been in prison for eight years for sexual battery. He was sentenced to 20 years Oct. 3, 2012, in DeSoto County.

The cause and the manner of his death will be determined by an autopsy.

