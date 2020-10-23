Funeral services for Mr. Coleman Birdsong will begin at 1:30 pm Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Faith Baptist Church with the Reverends Derrick Wilson and Bob Followell officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens with full military honors. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Birdsong, 92, of Meridian, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020 at his home.

Mr. Coleman was a proud Veteran of the United States Marine Corp having served in the Korean War as part of the 1 st Marine Div. 11 th Reg., 2 nd Bat. Easy Battery; he was most proud of having been one of the “Chosin Few” survivors. In his spare time, he enjoyed wood working and making all types of furniture through the years. He was a faithful member of Calvary Baptist Church for over 62 years before joining Faith Baptist Church for the last 18 years. Mr. Coleman was a faithful usher and greeter for many years at Faith Baptist Church. Coleman was also an avid music lover who played steel guitar. Coleman also loved aviation; some of his fondest memories included flying with his special friends Wilbert Easom and Boyd Williams.

Mr. Birdsong is survived by his wife of over 66 years, Joyce Birdsong; daughters, Tammy Smakula (Ken) and Jane Ann Collins. Grandchildren, Kristen McPherson (Adam), Kaitlen Adkins (Kyle), Adam Coleman Smakula, and Gabriel William Smakula. Great-grandchildren, Riley Haygood, Maggie McPherson, and Luke McPherson as well as a host of extended family and friends.

Mr. Coleman is preceded in death by his parents Homer and Dolly Birdsong and granddaughter Kandice Joyce Collins.

The family suggests memorials be made as donations to The Gideons International or to Faith Baptist Church Mission Fund in lieu of flowers.

Pallbearers will be Ken Smakula, Adam Smakula, Gabriel Smakula, Adam McPherson, Kyle Adkins, and Wilbert Easom. Honorary Pallbearers will be Riley Haygood and Don Mathis.

The Birdsong family will receive guests from 12:30 pm until 1:15 pm prior to funeral rites. Facial coverings are required to attend services.

