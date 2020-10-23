Advertisement

Mr. Donnie Herrington

Donnie Herrington
By Letisha Young
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Private Graveside service for Donnie Herrington will be held Friday, October 23, 2020, at New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery, with Bro. Mike Everett officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mr. Donnie Herrington, age 55, of Meridian passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at Anderson Regional Medical Center.

Survivors include his mother, Joann Herrington; siblings, Ken Herrington; sister-in-law, Cheryl Herrington; special family members, Joy McClellan, Sean Robinson, and Cody Robinson.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ken Herrington, Sr.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Brian Winstead, Wesley Skinner, Daniel Herring, Sean Robinson, Cody Robinson, and Louis Sullins.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to a charity of your choice.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home 6300 Hwy 39 North Meridian, MS 39305 PH:601-693-8482 Fax:601-693-8721

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home

Latest News

Obits

Mrs. Donna J. Riley

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Letisha Young
Donna J. Riley

Obits

Jeannette W. Watson

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Letisha Young
Jeannette W. Watson

Obits

James Alfred Knowles

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Letisha Young
James Alfred Knowles

Community

Citizens National Bank welcomes MHP captain

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Janae' Hancock
The bank partnered with the new captain of the Mississippi Highway Patrol’s Troop H for an informal meet and greet.

Latest News

Obits

Mr. Raymond Dennis Pace

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 11:27 AM CDT
|
By Letisha Young
Raymond Dennis Pace

Obits

Mr. Danny Thomas

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 11:06 AM CDT
|
By Letisha Young
Danny Thomas

Obits

Lloyd Michael Irby

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 10:59 AM CDT
|
By Letisha Young
Lloyd Michael Irby

Obits

Mrs. Marilyn Anne Waldron Hager

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 10:42 AM CDT
|
By Letisha Young
Marilyn Anne Waldron Hager

Obits

Louise McKinnon

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 10:37 AM CDT
|
By Letisha Young
Louise McKinnon

News

First Responders: Officer LaDarius Spivey

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 8:44 PM CDT
Our latest First Responder is a very special one. His name is LaDarius Spivey and he’s only 10-years-old. He started his journey to become a police officer through determination.