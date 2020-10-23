Private Graveside service for Donnie Herrington will be held Friday, October 23, 2020, at New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery, with Bro. Mike Everett officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mr. Donnie Herrington, age 55, of Meridian passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at Anderson Regional Medical Center.

Survivors include his mother, Joann Herrington; siblings, Ken Herrington; sister-in-law, Cheryl Herrington; special family members, Joy McClellan, Sean Robinson, and Cody Robinson.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ken Herrington, Sr.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Brian Winstead, Wesley Skinner, Daniel Herring, Sean Robinson, Cody Robinson, and Louis Sullins.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to a charity of your choice.

