Mrs. Donna J. Riley

Graveside service for Donna Riley will be held Saturday, Oct 24, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, with Bro. Derrick Wilson and Dr. Jeff Myers officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mrs. Donna Riley, age 83, of Meridian passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Bee Hive of Marion.

Survivors include her children, Brenda Glisson, Steve Riley (Edna), Greg Riley, and Barry Riley; grandchildren, April Turk (Jerry), Brooke Riley, Kimberly Glisson, Sean Riley, Amber Riley, Callie Riley, and Elijah Riley; 5 great- grandchildren; sister, Joann Holifield (Bob); several extended family members.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Marion “Cooker” Riley; son-in-law, James E. Glisson; parents, Robert and Alta Mae Molpus.

Pallbearers will be Steve Riley, Sean Riley, Tommy McDade, Jody McDade, Steven Benton and Gil Massey.

