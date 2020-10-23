NCAA punishes Jackson State over recruiting violations

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The NCAA handed down several penalties to Jackson State Athletics on Friday. The NCAA says 34 student-athletes practiced and competed before being certified as eligible by the NCAA Eligibility Center. The violations all happened in 2018 and 2019.

Jackson State told the NCAA that they failed to monitor the certification process.

NCAA says one former football staff member also violated recruiting rules when she gave $300 to the godmother of a prospect and arranged for tutoring for the prospect to be eligible before transferring. That staff member was fired in June 2020.

JSU was given the following violations:

* Two years of probation.

* $5,000 fine

* 2% reduction in baseball scholarship equivalencies from the annual limit of 11.7 equivalencies during the 2021-22 academic year and a

2.5% reduction in football scholarship equivalencies from the annual limit of 63 equivalencies during the 2021-22 and 2022-23 academic

years.

* The football program must serve a one-week ban on unofficial visits in each of January, February, March and April 2021.

* A reduction of four football official paid visits during the 2021-22 academic year.

* The football program must serve a one-week ban of all recruiting communication contacts and off-campus recruiting by the entire football

staff with any prospects, including transfers, in each of May and June 2021.

* A vacation of records of contests in which student-athletes participated while ineligible. The university must provide a written report

containing the contests impacted to the NCAA media coordination and statistics staff within 14 days of the public release of the decision.

Read the full resolution below:

