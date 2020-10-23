Advertisement

New Meridian police chief sworn in

New Meridian Police Chief Chris Read is sworn in Friday, Oct. 23, 2020.(WTOK)
By Janae' Hancock
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian’s newly-appointed police chief, Chris Read, was sworn in Friday morning at a ceremony in the police courtroom.

Read was appointed by Mayor Percy Bland earlier this week and confirmed by a 4 to 1 vote of the Meridian City Council. He’s a veteran officer who has been with the MPD since 1999.

Read said he’s looking forward to working as chief and this is the first step for the city of Meridian.

“I firmly believe we can change mindset and perception of the community in regards to their opinion of the police department,” Read said.

Read said community policing is important to him because the citizens of Meridian are the backbone with what they can bring to the table.

“I’ve done it before, just in the past couple of weeks, working alongside (Marion Police) Chief Randall Davis. It has just opened my eyes and given me a whole new perception on what it really means to come together as a community.”

Read is the first permanent chief the city has had since Benny Dubose retired early this year.

