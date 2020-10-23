Rachael Lee

Funeral Services for Rachael Coody Lee, 74, of Gilbertown will be held Sunday, October 25, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Grace Chapel Assembly of God with Rev. B.J. Long and Rev. Chris Cooper officiating. Burial will follow at the Mosley Cemetery in Gilbertown. Visitation will be held at the church on Saturday, October 24 from 6:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M.

Mrs. Lee passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born on July 12, 1946 in Gilbertown to Floyd and Vernie Jimerson Coody. Ms. Lee was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt. She enjoyed taking care of and spending time with her family especially her grandchildren.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 56 years, Henry Lee; daughter, Belinda (Walter) Adams of Gilbertown; son, Gary (Tina) Lee of Gilbertown; daughter, Selena (Bruce) Etheridge of Gilbertown; four grandchildren, Clint Lee of Lakeland, Florida; Amber Long of Silas; Andrew Murray of Needham; and Paige Stafford of Gilbertown; 4 step grandchildren, Christopher Etheridge of Toxey; Marcus Etheridge of Grove Hill; Justin Etheridge of Wagerville; and Adam Etheridge of San Antonio, Texas; great-grandchild, Avey Grace; five step great-grandchildren, Gabby, Austin, Alexis, Maddox, and C.J.; siblings, Ruby Sellers Boykin of Gilbertown; Roy Coody of Toxey; Raymond Coody of McAllen, Texas; and numerous other family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Vernie Jimerson Coody; brother, Loyl Coody; and brother, Wilford Coody

Pallbearers include James Jenkins, Curtis Sellers, James Allen Skinner, Michael Jenkins, J.C. Mazingo, and Clark Holloway.

Honorary Pallbearers include her nephews and great-nephews.

