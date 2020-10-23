Advertisement

Rain and storms likely tonight

Futurecast: Friday 11 p.m.
Futurecast: Friday 11 p.m.(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Most of the rain has stayed to the south and west of our area during the daytime on Friday, but the same cannot be said for tonight’s forecast. A cold front is moving across the South and bringing rain and storms along with it. We’ll see that action starting tonight. The good news is, severe weather is not expected. The bad news is, locally heavy rainfall will be possible in some of the thunderstorms. I don’t think this will lead to flash flooding, but roads may become pretty slick, so be sure to use extra caution while driving tonight.

Any thunderstorms that develop this evening will start to gradually weaken after midnight. A few showers will continue into our day on Saturday; otherwise, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies with highs in the low-70s along and south of I-20 and highs only in the upper-60s for areas north of I-20. We’ll dry things out for Sunday and Monday with highs returning to the 80s area-wide by Monday.

Isolated showers will be possible Tuesday, but most locations will be dry. A low-pressure system is set to impact our area as we head into Wednesday and Thursday. This has the potential to be a big rainmaker, but uncertainties remain in the timing of the system and on how it will interact with a tropical wave that is forecast to move into the Gulf next week. Right now I am calling for scattered showers and storms on both Wednesday and Thursday, but rain chances will likely have to be bumped up in future forecasts for one or both days. This system will usher in November-like air with highs only in the mid-60s on Friday.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Weather - October 22, 2020

Updated: 21 hours ago
Weather - October 22, 2020

Weather

Rain chances increase Friday

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 4:17 PM CDT
|
By Andrew Samet
Friday morning will be dry, but rain chances will increase heading into the afternoon.

Weather

Today's Weather - Andrew Samet - October 22nd. 2020

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 7:36 AM CDT
Small Chance of Rain

Weather

Weather - October 21, 2020

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 7:16 PM CDT
Weather - October 21, 2020

Latest News

Weather

Isolated showers possible Thursday

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 4:10 PM CDT
|
By Andrew Samet
Partly cloudy skies are expected on our Thursday, and a few showers will attempt to develop during the afternoon hours. Most of us are going to stay dry on Thursday, but keep the rain gear handy just in case.

Weather

Today's Weather - Andrew Samet - October 21st, 2020

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 7:40 AM CDT
One More Day of Dry Weather

Weather

Rain chances return Thursday

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 4:41 AM CDT
|
By Andrew Samet
We’ll see partly cloudy skies on our Wednesday with highs in the mid-to-upper-80s, which is running around 10 degrees above average for this time of year.

WTOK

Our next rain maker arrives Friday

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 10:11 PM CDT
|
By Stephen Bowers
Overall dry weather will persist through Wednesday and Thursday, but rain is on track to arrive on Friday.

Weather

Weather - October 20, 2020

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 7:17 PM CDT
Weather - October 20, 2020

Weather

Today's Weather - Andrew Samet - October 20th, 2020

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 7:37 AM CDT
Warm Temps Continue