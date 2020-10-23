Rain and storms likely tonight

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Most of the rain has stayed to the south and west of our area during the daytime on Friday, but the same cannot be said for tonight’s forecast. A cold front is moving across the South and bringing rain and storms along with it. We’ll see that action starting tonight. The good news is, severe weather is not expected. The bad news is, locally heavy rainfall will be possible in some of the thunderstorms. I don’t think this will lead to flash flooding, but roads may become pretty slick, so be sure to use extra caution while driving tonight.

Any thunderstorms that develop this evening will start to gradually weaken after midnight. A few showers will continue into our day on Saturday; otherwise, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies with highs in the low-70s along and south of I-20 and highs only in the upper-60s for areas north of I-20. We’ll dry things out for Sunday and Monday with highs returning to the 80s area-wide by Monday.

Isolated showers will be possible Tuesday, but most locations will be dry. A low-pressure system is set to impact our area as we head into Wednesday and Thursday. This has the potential to be a big rainmaker, but uncertainties remain in the timing of the system and on how it will interact with a tropical wave that is forecast to move into the Gulf next week. Right now I am calling for scattered showers and storms on both Wednesday and Thursday, but rain chances will likely have to be bumped up in future forecasts for one or both days. This system will usher in November-like air with highs only in the mid-60s on Friday.

