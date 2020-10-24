1,000 COVID-19 care packages distributed in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - “Unity in the Community” held a care package giveaway for senior citizens 60 and older in Sumter County.

Residents drove to the Sumter County Central High School and picked up a free care package with essential items to help families during the COVID-19 pandemic. 1,000 care packages were distributed to the community. Each package contained household necessities, face masks, and hand sanitizer. Organizers we spoke to said they hope this will inspire others to help give a helping hand.

The non-profit organization distributed thousands of care packages to 4 other counties in the Black Belt region of Alabama.

