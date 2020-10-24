Advertisement

Amber Alert: Kan. authorities look for 2 missing girls after 2 boys are killed

AMBER Alert issued for two missing children from Leavenworth, Kansas.(MSHP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (AP) — Authorities are looking for two girls who were abducted from a Kansas home where two boys were found dead Saturday.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation identified the missing girls as 3-year-old Aven Jackson and 7-year-old Nora Jackson.

An Amber Alert said the suspect in the abduction is the girls' father, 40-year-old Donny Jackson.

Leavenworth County Emergency Management said in a Facebook post that Jackson is also a person of interest in the homicides.

KBI believes the three could be in Oklahoma, Texas or Arkansas.

The Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call around 1:15 p.m. and found the homicide scene.

The names of the slain boys weren’t immediately released. It wasn’t clear how the boys were related to Jackson or the girls.

