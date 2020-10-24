Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 115,088 cases, 3,255 deaths reported by health dept.

The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 1,212 new cases and 17 new deaths Saturday.
By WLBT Digital
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 115,088.

The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 1,212 new cases and 17 new deaths Saturday.

So far, 3,255 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 941,532 as of October 10. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 97,675 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

MSDH has a hotline open 24 hours, 7 days a week for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

US reports record number of cases

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
The U.S. reported a record number of daily cases.

US sets coronavirus infection record; deaths near 224,000

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. coronavirus caseload has reached record heights with more than 83,000 infections reported in a single day.

Fauci suggests nationwide mask requirement as virus numbers climb

Updated: 15 hours ago
The country’s most famous expert on COVID is a fan of masks, but Dr. Anthony Fauci hasn’t supported mandating them at the federal level. In light a of a new model that shows a winter surge of infection is already upon us, he told CNN’s Erin Burnett maybe it is time to require them.

Fauci suggests nationwide mask requirement as virus numbers climb

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
Fauci says rising COVID cases have made him rethink his stance on mandating masks and maybe it's time to do so.

Some hospitals in crisis as US nears high for COVID-19 cases

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The United States is approaching a record for the number of new daily coronavirus cases in the latest ominous sign about the disease’s grip on the nation, as states from Connecticut to Idaho reel under the surge.

Coronavirus in Alabama

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By WSFA Staff
There were 973 new confirmed cases added Friday in Alabama.

States eye new restriction as COVID cases climb

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
New COVID-19 cases hitting a three-month high as hospitalizations soar and an updated model from the University of Washington projects more than 160,000 Americans will likely die from the virus in the next three months.

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 113,876 cases, 3,238 deaths reported by health dept.

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 10:46 AM CDT
|
By WLBT Digital
The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 795 new cases and 7 new deaths Friday.

COVID-19 has dominated most of the 2020 and that trend isn't expected to end before 2021

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 1:54 AM CDT
|
COVID-19 has dominated most of the 2020 and that trend isn't expected to end before 2021.

