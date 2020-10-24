COVID-19 in Mississippi: 115,088 cases, 3,255 deaths reported by health dept.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 115,088.

The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 1,212 new cases and 17 new deaths Saturday.

So far, 3,255 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 941,532 as of October 10. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 97,675 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

MSDH has a hotline open 24 hours, 7 days a week for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.