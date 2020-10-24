Debs Social Service Club holds annual special needs carnival

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - An organization of young women is striving to make a difference in their community by giving back.

The Debs Social Service Club hosted its annual special needs carnival in the parking area behind Northpark Church. The Debs got into the Halloween spirit by dressing in costumes. The event had several eye-catching activities including karaoke, football toss and so much more. The president and vice president of Debs said they are grateful to have the opportunity to help serve their community.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.