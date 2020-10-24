‘Forever Loved, Never Forgotten’: Former JSU head coach W.C. Gorden passes away

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - William C. Gorden, the former head football coach of Jackson State University, has passed away.

The announcement was made Friday evening on the Jackson State Tigers social media accounts.

“Word’s cannot describe the feeling of this loss,” the post stated. “The tradition and excellence W.C. Gorden brought to JSU is unmatched and will live on through countless generations. Forever Loved, Never Forgotten. Rest In Peace. #WeBleedRed”

Gorden was head coach at JSU from 1976 to 1991 and was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2008.

