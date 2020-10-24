Advertisement

‘Forever Loved, Never Forgotten’: Former JSU head coach W.C. Gorden passes away

'Forever Loved, Never Forgotten’: Former JSU head coach W.C. Gorden passes away (Source: Jackson State University)
'Forever Loved, Never Forgotten’: Former JSU head coach W.C. Gorden passes away (Source: Jackson State University)(WLBT)
By WLBT Digital
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - William C. Gorden, the former head football coach of Jackson State University, has passed away.

The announcement was made Friday evening on the Jackson State Tigers social media accounts.

“Word’s cannot describe the feeling of this loss,” the post stated. “The tradition and excellence W.C. Gorden brought to JSU is unmatched and will live on through countless generations. Forever Loved, Never Forgotten. Rest In Peace. #WeBleedRed”

Words cannot describe the feeling of this loss. The tradition and excellence W.C. Gorden brought to JSU is unmatched and...

Posted by Jackson State Tigers on Friday, October 23, 2020

Gorden was head coach at JSU from 1976 to 1991 and was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2008.

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 115,088 cases, 3,255 deaths reported by health dept.

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WLBT Digital
The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 1,212 new cases and 17 new deaths Saturday.

Crime

Masked suspect robs convenience store in Neshoba County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Justin Dixon
Anyone with information is asked to call the Neshoba County Sheriff’s Department at 601-656-1414 or East Mississippi Crimestoppers at 1-855-485-8477.

News

Local teacher rides bike along the entire 444-mile Natchez Trace Parkway

Updated: 13 hours ago
Local teacher rides bike along the entire 444-mile Natchez Trace Parkway

News

COVID-19 care package giveaway set for Saturday

Updated: 13 hours ago
COVID-19 care package giveaway set for Saturday

Latest News

News

Tribute to coach Calvin Hampton

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Travis Pettis
WTOK special tribute to coach Calvin Hampton

News

In-person absentee voting set for Saturday in Sumter County

Updated: 13 hours ago
In-person absentee voting set for Saturday in Sumter County

News

LCSD to install cameras around Lauderdale County

Updated: 13 hours ago
LCSD to install cameras around Lauderdale County

News

New Meridian police chief sworn in

Updated: 13 hours ago
New Meridian police chief sworn in

News

Local physical therapist fundraising for Alzheimer’s Association in unique way

Updated: 13 hours ago
Local physical therapist fundraising for Alzheimer’s Association in unique way

News

Coach Hampton remembered during halftime of Meridian football game

Updated: 13 hours ago
Coach Hampton remembered during halftime of Meridian football game