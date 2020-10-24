Former teacher at Kemper County School District indicted on two child sex crimes

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Kemper County Sheriff James Moore said a former teacher at the Kemper County School District, Simeon Weatherby, has been indicted by a Kemper County grand jury where he faces a sexual battery charge and a touching a child for lustful purposes charge.

Sheriff Moore said Weatherby was allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a student at a Kemper county high school.

Weatherby was employed by the school district when the investigation began last October, and he was arrested this past June, according to Moore.

Moore said Weatherby has previously worked as a teacher in Oktibbeha and Lowndes counties.

