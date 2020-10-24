Local physical therapist fundraising for Alzheimer’s Association in unique way

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Director of Elite Physical Therapy in North Hills, Dan Donnelly, is celebrating his 50th birthday next week by fundraising for the Alzheimer’s Association through eight hours of pull ups and 180 pound squats.

Donnelly will be at Rec World Gym on Tuesday, October 27 from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Donations can be made for a base amount of 50 pull ups and 50 squats. Donnelly is requesting a donation of an additonal amount for each rep that he is able to do over 50. (For example, if you donate twenty dollars as the base amount, then there’s an additional dollar for each rep over 50.)

This is something that is close to Donnelly’s heart.

“It’s very personal. My family has been ripped apart by this disease. It started stealing my mother from us about two years ago. My mother lost me completely about six months ago, and I’ve watched it take the end of life that my parents should be enjoying with each other. I’ve watched it take that away. So, it’s become a very personal battle for me," said Donnelly.

All donations are tax deductible to the Alzheimer’s Association and can be made visiting the Elite Meridian Clinic or visiting http://act.alz.org/goto/Elitephysicaltherapymeridian.

