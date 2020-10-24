Advertisement

Local physical therapist fundraising for Alzheimer’s Association in unique way

Director Dan Donnelly is going to do as many pull ups and squats in an eight hour period to raise money for the Alzheimer's Association.
Director Dan Donnelly is going to do as many pull ups and squats in an eight hour period to raise money for the Alzheimer's Association.(Emily Erikson)
By Emily Erikson
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Director of Elite Physical Therapy in North Hills, Dan Donnelly, is celebrating his 50th birthday next week by fundraising for the Alzheimer’s Association through eight hours of pull ups and 180 pound squats.

Donnelly will be at Rec World Gym on Tuesday, October 27 from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Donations can be made for a base amount of 50 pull ups and 50 squats. Donnelly is requesting a donation of an additonal amount for each rep that he is able to do over 50. (For example, if you donate twenty dollars as the base amount, then there’s an additional dollar for each rep over 50.)

This is something that is close to Donnelly’s heart.

“It’s very personal. My family has been ripped apart by this disease. It started stealing my mother from us about two years ago. My mother lost me completely about six months ago, and I’ve watched it take the end of life that my parents should be enjoying with each other. I’ve watched it take that away. So, it’s become a very personal battle for me," said Donnelly.

All donations are tax deductible to the Alzheimer’s Association and can be made visiting the Elite Meridian Clinic or visiting http://act.alz.org/goto/Elitephysicaltherapymeridian.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

One person was shot in Meridian

Updated: 46 minutes ago
Meridian Police Chief Chris Read said a person was shot in Meridian Friday night.

Hurricane

A tropical depression likely to develop near Cuba

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Andrew Samet
An area of low pressure is located near Cuba this evening and is forecast to drift northward and into the Gulf of Mexico over the coming days.

News

COVID-19 care package giveaway set for Saturday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Nicholas Brooks
“Cook Unity in the Community” will be distributing care packages to citizens 60 and older in Sumter County.

State

Mississippi inmate dies in prison hospital

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Anthony Bell, 64, was pronounced dead Thursday at the Mississippi State Penitentiary.

Latest News

Local

LCSD to install cameras around Lauderdale County

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
The department hopes to install cameras that specialize in vehicle and tag recognition.

News

In-person absentee voting set for Saturday in Sumter County

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Nicholas Brooks
Sumter County Courthouse will be open Saturday morning for in-person absentee voting.

Weather

Rain and storms likely tonight

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Andrew Samet
The good news is, severe weather is not expected. The bad news is, locally heavy rainfall will be possible in some of the thunderstorms.

Sports

NCAA punishes Jackson State over recruiting violations

Updated: 7 hours ago
The NCAA says 34 student-athletes practiced and competed before being certified as eligible by the NCAA Eligibility Center.

State

Federal charges dropped against mother accused of kidnapping two boys in Pascagoula

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Knowles
Paperwork filed in federal court this week said all of the federal charges against Sarah Caswell of Mobile, Ala., have been dropped.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus in Alabama

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WSFA Staff
There were 973 new confirmed cases added Friday in Alabama.