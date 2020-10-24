Advertisement

Masked suspect robs convenience store in Neshoba County

A masked suspect stole money and merchandise from a Neshoba County convenience store early Saturday. (Source: Sheriff Eric Clark)
By Justin Dixon
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Neshoba County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a masked suspect who robbed a convenience store early Saturday morning.

The incident happened at Hope Country Store around 5:15 a.m.

Sheriff Eric Clark says the masked suspect stole $500 from the cash drawer, cigarettes, cigars and a 3-liter soda.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Neshoba County Sheriff’s Department at 601-656-1414 or East Mississippi Crimestoppers at 1-855-485-8477.

