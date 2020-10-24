Advertisement

Meridian falls to Petal in final home game of season

The Wildcats honored former Meridian head coach Calvin Hampton during Thursday's game with special "CH" sticker. Hampton was killed in a car accident Wednesday afternoon.
By Ellie French
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 11:33 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian came within three points of Petal in the third quarter after a pair of touchdowns to trail 23-20 on Thursday night. While things were looking up for the Wildcats, they would not find the end zone again, falling to Petal 37-20.

Thursday’s matchup was the Wildcats first game in two weeks after the football team was in a COVID-19 quarantine.

The Wildcats honored former Meridian head coach Calvin Hampton with special helmet stickers that had Hampton’s initials “CH” on them. Hampton was killed in a car accident Wednesday afternoon.

Meridian would fumble during its first offensive drive to give Petal the ball at the 50-yard line. The Panthers would drive downfield into Wildcat territory off a few run plays before quarterback Jackson Allen hit wide receiver Micah Cherry on a slant route for the touchdown.

The Panthers would add to their first quarter score after blocking a punt deep in Meridian territory. The ball bounced into the end zone causing a safety that gave Petal a 9-0 lead.

Allen would connect with Cherry through the air again for another touchdown to give the Panthers a 16-0 lead in the second quarter.

With under four minutes to play in the first half, Meridian slotback Johnathan Vaughn would bring the Wildcats downfield on the ground. He eventually found the end zone off a 5-yard touchdown run that cut the Wildcats deficit.

Meridian trailed Petal 23-6 at halftime.

Vaughn would tack on two more touchdowns in the third quarter to trail Petal 23-20. While the Wildcats were able to come within three, the Panthers would pull away and go on to win 37-20.

Meridian falls to 1-7 on the season and 1-4 in district play after the Wildcats' had to forfeit their games against Oak Grove and Brandon while they were in quarantine. The Wilcats travel to Terry next week for their second to last game of the regular season.

