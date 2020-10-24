Advertisement

One person was shot in Meridian

Meridian People Police Chief Chris Read said a person was shot in Meridian tonight.
Meridian People Police Chief Chris Read said a person was shot in Meridian tonight.(WTOK)
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 9:59 PM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police Chief Chris Read said a person was shot in Meridian Friday night.

The shooting took place on 16 avenue and 23rd street just near the Velma Center. Neighbors in that area could be seen standing outside shocked at what took place. Read said the car that’s being towed is the victims. Read said they are looking for suspects or suspects involved in the shooting. Read also said that they have a person of interest already in custody. The case is still under investigation.

