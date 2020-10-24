Sumter County holds in-person absentee voting

SUMTER COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - The in-person absentee voting in Sumter County was delayed due to a power outage that lasted for an hour.

That didn’t stop residents from casting in their votes. Nearly 100 residents showed up at the Sumter County Courthouse to make their voices heard. The event had food, live music, hand sanitizer stations, and social distancing will be in place. Absentee Election Manage Devon James Jackson said this is residents' opportunity to vote early.

