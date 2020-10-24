West Lauderdale gets dominant 41-0 victory over Choctaw Central

COLLINSVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - For the first time since week one of the season, West Lauderdale was able to stay home for Friday night football.

The Knights played host to Choctaw Central for a Region 4-4A matchup in their final home game of the season.

Prior to kickoff, a moment of silence was held in honor of Calvin Hampton, who spent time at West Lauderdale coaching the offensive line.

The Knights wasted no time getting downfield on their first offensive drive. Dylan Brown fell just shy of a touchdown off a quarterback keep that put the Knights on the Warriors' 3-yard line. West Lauderdale would punch its way in for the score on the very next play to go up 7-0.

Later in the first quarter, Choctaw Central would try to go through the air to begin an offensive drive but the ball would be picked off by Jordon Mix. He would run the ball back for a West Lauderdale pick six that gave the Knights a 14-0 lead.

At the start of the second quarter, the Knights would add on another touchdown to take a 21-nothing lead.

Even with the Knights being plagued with injuries to key starters, they added on another 20 points in the second half to shutout Choctaw Central 41-0.

The Knights will travel cross county to take on Northeast Lauderdale for their final game of the regular season. Choctaw Central returns home to host Leake Central for the Warriors’ final regular season game.

