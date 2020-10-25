Mild and overcast conditions will stay around for tomorrow.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Tropical Depression Twenty- Eight formed this evening, and we can already see it becoming more well-organized, because it was a tropical wave that we are now starting to see development in. This system will most likely become a tropical storm tomorrow as it could intensify. We are seeing tropical storm watches on the western side of Cuba as this system gets closer to the Gulf of Mexico. Twenty-Eight has sustained winds reaching 30 miles per hour and it is slowly gaining speed as it inches 2 miles er hour north northwestward.

By Sunday afternoon this could be a tropical storm and by Monday night it could enter the Gulf of Mexico. This system is expected to reach hurricane status by noon on Tuesday, but slow back down to a tropical storm by Wednesday. The National Hurricane Center has predicted for this system to make landfall on the Louisiana Coast and then trek through Mississippi and Alabama.

In east Mississippi and west Alabama, we aren’t seeing much rain, but we have had dense cloud cover today. That will stick around for the rest of the night and we will see temperatures in the upper 50′s and lower 60′s. We will be in the mid to upper 50′s tomorrow morning and we aren’t seeing much temperature change overnight due to the insulation of the clouds holding in our heat. The clouds will still be around by lunch time and we will be in the upper 50′s and lower 60′s. It is going to be a much milder day tomorrow due to the weak cold front that moved in. By dinner time the clouds start to move out but we will remain in the mid to upper 60′s. We will start to see more clear skies by the time you are going to bed tomorrow night and temperatures will still be mild in the upper 50′s and lower 60′s. It would be a great day to go golf tomorrow because we are only seeing patchy showers from 7-9 AM. Once mid-morning rolls around we will be seeing cloudy and overcast skies, but it will be dry and mild. We will be in the lower 60′s by 8 AM and by the afternoon we will be in the lower 70′s.

By Monday we will be in the lower 80′s, but a cold front will come through on Wednesday night and bring scattered showers and cooler temperatures. By Friday we will be in the upper 60′s and dry and for Halloween we will be in the lower 70′s.

