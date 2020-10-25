Overcast skies and temperatures in the 70’s stay in the forecast for tomorrow.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Tropical Storm Zeta has formed in the Caribbean Sea and is expected to intensify to hurricane status by tomorrow afternoon. Zeta will continue to move over the Yucatan Peninsula and then into the Gulf of Mexico. As it reaches the Gulf of Mexico it is expected to stay a category one hurricane as it approaches the Gulf Coast.

Currently it has sustained winds moving 50 miles per hour and it is barely inching towards the Yucatan Peninsula. Once it enters the Gulf it will have sustained winds moving 75 miles per hour, but a cold front moving towards the southeast could weaken this system.

By Tuesday morning we can see most of the United States will be covered in cool air, but by Thursday night we will see rain and cooler temperatures in East Mississippi and West Alabama. With this, we will be seeing cooler air aloft and that could weaken Zeta to a tropical storm before making landfall. This could also lead to a change in Zeta’s path, but we aren’t expecting for it to shift westward.

Using the EMEPA Live radar we aren’t seeing much rain in our area now, but we are still seeing some cloud cover after a day full of overcast skies and temperatures in the lower 70′s. By 11 PM we will be in the upper 50′s and lower 60′s. Overnight we will see more cloud cover come in and temperatures tomorrow will only reach the upper 70′s. It will be a very similar day to today, but it will be a few degrees warmer.

We will remain dry tomorrow, but rain comes into the forecast by Tuesday and will stick around as Zeta makes landfall and we see a cold front move through the southeast.

