MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Tropical Storm Zeta formed early this morning and has sustained winds moving 40 miles per hour. This system is moving so slowly that it is almost stationary. It is expected to bring tropical storm conditions to the Yucatan Peninsula by late Monday or early Tuesday. As this system enters the Gulf of Mexico it has the potential to become a hurricane. This system will make landfall on the Gulf Coast as a hurricane or just below hurricane strength.

