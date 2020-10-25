Tropical Storm Zeta is expected to bring hurricane conditions to the Yucatan Peninsula.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Tropical Storm Zeta has sustained winds moving 50 miles per hour as it gains strength inching towards the Yucatan Peninsula. This system is still nearly stationary, but it is expected to become a category one hurricane by tomorrow afternoon. This system has the potential to make landfall on the gulf Coast as a hurricane or just below hurricane status.

