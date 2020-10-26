Advertisement

Attorney will evaluate Mississippi mental health services

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A special assistant attorney general in Mississippi has been appointed to a new role in state government as the coordinator of mental health accessibility.

William Rosamond will evaluate the quality of mental health care to possibly change services offered in some counties.

Mississippi Department of Finance and Administration executive director Liz Welch recently appointed him to the role. Rosamond has previously provided legal counsel for the Mississippi Department of Mental Health.

He will have authority to evaluate what mental health services counties offer, review financial statements and move counties to a different community mental health region if a certain region’s services are inadequate.

