Candy Crawl set for Tuesday

Candy Crawl is set for Tuesday from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Dumont Plaza and downtown Meridian.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The city of Meridian has a spooktacular Candy Crawl set for Tuesday from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Dumont Plaza and downtown. It will have live music, food trucks, in addition to trick-or-treating.

“We are very excited to bring this annual holiday event to downtown Meridian,” said Mayor Percy Bland. “The Candy Crawl is family-oriented festival that allows everyone to trick or treat in a fun, safe environment. However, as we are all experiencing the challenges of 2020, we are working hard to make sure we have a safe and fun event.”

Candy Crawl is open to children ages 12 and under who are accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Trick or Treating will be available at Dumont Plaza and at participating businesses, which include Citizens National Bank, Blue Girl Apparel, Crooked Letter, Elegance Ballroom, Fundamental Nutrition, Harvest Grill, Hill Real Estate Group, Indigo Child Salon, Jean’s American Eatery, Jenkins Barbershop, Leading Edges Advertising, Meridian Public Library, The Meridian Star, Meridian Underground Music, Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Experience, MSU Meridian, MSU Bulldog Shop, Over the Moon Children’s Boutique, Quality Cuts, Saxon’s Flowers and Gifts, United Credit, Watermark Endodontics and Weidmann’s Restaurant.

For those looking for musical fun, a Creepy Crawly DJ and the Meridian High School Band will be performing at Dumont Plaza. There will also be vendors providing healthy snack alternatives.

The official observance of Halloween for Meridian is Saturday, Oct. 31. Young people 12 and under are allowed to trick or treat from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m.

