BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 2,866 deaths related to COVID-19 in Alabama. The state says 2,680 of those deaths are confirmed to coronavirus while 186 are probable.

The ADPH reports there have been 185,322 total cases of coronavirus in Alabama - 158,701 being confirmed and 26,621 being probable. There have been 1,307,694 diagnostic tests conducted and 80,313 antibody tests. These numbers are as of Oct. 26.

In the last 14 days, 95,688 people have been tested and 19,617 positive cases have been reported.

Jefferson County has the most cases with 23,443 confirmed positives.

Here is a snapshot of the numbers in a 4-county region of west Alabama:

County Cases Deaths # Tested Choctaw 392 12 1744 Sumter 473 21 2906 Marengo 1025 22 6942 Pickens 860 18 5950

The health department also reports 74,439 presumed recoveries in Alabama. Their definition of presumed recovery is if it’s been either (a) more than 14 days since a positive test without hospitalization or (b) more than 32 days since a positive test and the patient was hospitalized or if a hospitalization is unknown.

The state reports 19,595 people have been hospitalized since March 13. As of Oct. 24, there were 920 COVID-19 patients in hospitals.

Find more statistics at the Alabama Department of Public Health website. You may also view the dashboard by clicking here.

