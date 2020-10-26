Coronavirus in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state has risen to more than 115,000.

MSDH reported 675 new COVID-19 cases and eight additional deaths Monday, bringing the state’s totals to 115,763 cases and 3,263 deaths since the virus outbreak started in the spring. There are 133 outbreaks in long-term care facilities.

MSDH also is reporting 97,675 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Click here for county by county totals.

Here’s a snapshot of the numbers in east central Mississippi counties:

County Cases Deaths LTC Facility Cases LTC Facility Deaths Clarke 761 51 93 27 Kemper 327 15 41 9 Lauderdale 2485 135 261 74 Neshoba 1854 111 130 39 Newton 869 27 39 9 Wayne 1020 22 59 10

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.