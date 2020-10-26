Coronavirus in Mississippi
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state has risen to more than 115,000.
MSDH reported 675 new COVID-19 cases and eight additional deaths Monday, bringing the state’s totals to 115,763 cases and 3,263 deaths since the virus outbreak started in the spring. There are 133 outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
MSDH also is reporting 97,675 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.
Here’s a snapshot of the numbers in east central Mississippi counties:
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|LTC Facility Cases
|LTC Facility Deaths
|Clarke
|761
|51
|93
|27
|Kemper
|327
|15
|41
|9
|Lauderdale
|2485
|135
|261
|74
|Neshoba
|1854
|111
|130
|39
|Newton
|869
|27
|39
|9
|Wayne
|1020
|22
|59
|10
