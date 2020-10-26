Advertisement

Coronavirus in Mississippi

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 675 new COVID-19 cases and eight additional deaths Monday.
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state has risen to more than 115,000.

MSDH reported 675 new COVID-19 cases and eight additional deaths Monday, bringing the state’s totals to 115,763 cases and 3,263 deaths since the virus outbreak started in the spring. There are 133 outbreaks in long-term care facilities.

MSDH also is reporting 97,675 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Click here for county by county totals.

Here’s a snapshot of the numbers in east central Mississippi counties:

CountyCasesDeathsLTC Facility CasesLTC Facility Deaths
Clarke761519327
Kemper32715419
Lauderdale248513526174
Neshoba185411113039
Newton86927399
Wayne1020225910

